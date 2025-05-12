Top NC State Basketball Transfer Target Joins NBA Draft Combine Team
At least for the time being, the 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine forecast the NC State basketball staff to prevail in the PJ Haggerty sweepstakes. That would give the Wolfpack the portal's top-ranked point guard — No. 2 among all transfers in the country — for Will Wade's first season at the helm in Raleigh.
But the NBA now appears to pose a major threat to NC State's chances of fully landing the 6-foot-3, 192-pound sensation, as Haggerty, who averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals as a Memphis redshirt sophomore last season following a year apiece at TCU and Tulsa, seems determined to showcase his talent this week and thereby improve his stock as an early draft entrant.
One of 80 prospects attending the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago's Wintrust Arena, Haggerty is among the 40 who decided to participate in the optional five-on-five scrimmages at the event. He'll suit up for Team Mueller alongside a decorated five-year college point guard in former Alabama standout Mark Sears.
The multi-day scrimmage action, featuring four 10-player squads, begins at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
PJ Haggerty and others who entered the NBA Draft as underclassmen have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to withdraw their names and retain college eligibility.
