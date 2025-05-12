All Wolfpack

Top NC State Basketball Transfer Target Joins NBA Draft Combine Team

The NC State basketball program probably won't reel in PJ Haggerty if the former Memphis star puts on a show in Chicago this week.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer target PJ Haggerty
NC State basketball transfer target PJ Haggerty / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

At least for the time being, the 247Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine forecast the NC State basketball staff to prevail in the PJ Haggerty sweepstakes. That would give the Wolfpack the portal's top-ranked point guard — No. 2 among all transfers in the country — for Will Wade's first season at the helm in Raleigh.

ALSO READ: Wolfpack Recruiters Eye Lively Guard on 2026 Trail

But the NBA now appears to pose a major threat to NC State's chances of fully landing the 6-foot-3, 192-pound sensation, as Haggerty, who averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 steals as a Memphis redshirt sophomore last season following a year apiece at TCU and Tulsa, seems determined to showcase his talent this week and thereby improve his stock as an early draft entrant.

One of 80 prospects attending the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago's Wintrust Arena, Haggerty is among the 40 who decided to participate in the optional five-on-five scrimmages at the event. He'll suit up for Team Mueller alongside a decorated five-year college point guard in former Alabama standout Mark Sears.

The multi-day scrimmage action, featuring four 10-player squads, begins at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).

PJ Haggerty and others who entered the NBA Draft as underclassmen have until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28 to withdraw their names and retain college eligibility.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball