NC State Basketball Player Seeking Transfer Despite Zero Eligibility

NC State basketball big man Ben Middlebrooks spent two seasons apiece with the Wolfpack and Clemson.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward Ben Middlebrooks
NC State basketball forward Ben Middlebrooks / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
When the NC State basketball team made a run to the Final Four last season, many players began to reach special celebrity status nationally and in Raleigh. But one key player on that team, Ben Middlebrooks, remained somewhat under the radar, and he has now opted to leave the Wolfpack program just a year removed from the program's magical run.

On Monday afternoon, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that the Wolfpack forward would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the first casualty to the portal for the NC State basketball program. 

A 6-foot-10, 240-pound post player, Middlebrooks spent his last two seasons at NC State after beginning his career with two years at ACC rival Clemson.

He will have to apply for a waiver in order to receive another year of eligibility. And one must wonder what argument he has for one, as he played at least 26 games in each of his four campaigns, none coinciding with the truncated 2020-21 season.

Becoming a starter in most Wolfpack games this past season, Middlebrooks averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. He also delivered 1.3 blocks per contest while averaging 21.7 minutes per outing.

His shining moment in a NC State basketball jersey came in the 2023-24 Wolfpack’s Round of 64 upset over No. 6 seed Texas Tech, dropping 21 points to help extend the team’s improbable journey.

