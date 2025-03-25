New NC State Basketball Head Coach Now Exhibiting Interest in Transfer
When news broke that former McNeese State coach Will Wade would become the new head coach of the storied NC State basketball program, many Wolfpack fans became excited at the prospect of what the roster could look like heading into next season.
After a disappointing season that saw NC State miss both the ACC Tournament and Big Dance, fans will surely hope for a return to form next season with the 42-year-old leader, a talent magnet, roaming the sideline in Raleigh.
Wade has wasted no time setting forth on that roster-building mission either, with reports that the two-time Southland Coach of the Year has already made contact with a potential transfer target.
On Sunday, The Portal Report reported that the Wolfpack has been showing interest in former Coastal Carolina guard Rasheed Jones, according to the player’s agent. Other teams that have reached out include Missouri, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma State, along with smaller schools such as George Washington, Grand Canyon, and Loyola Marymount.
Jones spent his third collegiate season with the Chanticleers, appearing in 32 games while averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore also shot 34.0 percent beyond the arc.
He redshirted his freshman season at Western Carolina and later spent a season at Northwest Florida State College before joining Coastal Carolina. His next school will be his fourth in four seasons.
Even if Jones fails to be interested in what Wade and the Wolfpack have to offer, the new coach will no doubt hit the transfer portal hard over the next few weeks as he looks to retool the Wolfpack going into the 2025-26 campaign.
