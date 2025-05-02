Red-Hot NC State Basketball Coaches Land Big Man, At Least Temporarily
Last week, new NC State basketball head honcho Will Wade and his crew doubled their transfer haul from three to six prizes. This week, they've emerged as favorites for a few more, including top-ranked point guard PJ Haggerty out of Memphis, while officially bumping their 2025 recruiting collection to three prospects via a commitment from Paul Mbiya.
On Friday afternoon, the 6-foot-11, 260-pound Congolese center Mbiya, a 20-year-old who has only been playing basketball for a few years but displays loads of potential in the paint with a reported 7-foot-7 wingspan, pledged allegiance to Wade & Co. over several other major offers. However, he has also declared for the NBA Draft and must end up withdrawing his name to retain his college eligibility.
According to DraftExpress director of scouting Jon Chepkevich, Mbiya "will continue testing the 2025 NBA Draft waters, recently accepting an invitation to the adidas Eurocamp (May 31st to June 2nd) in Treviso, Italy."
Mbiya spent time at NBA Academy Africa before moving to the EuroLeague, where he's fresh off averaging a double-double to go along with over three blocks per game for French club ASVEL.
As things stand, the incoming NC State basketball freshman class contains Paul Mbiya, Sagemont Prep School (Fla.) four-star shooting guard Matt Able, and Christ School (N.C.) four-star power forward Zymicah Wilkins.
