Kevin Keatts Not 'Crazy' for NC State Basketball Exhibition Response
Following a four-game losing streak to finish the 2023-24 regular season at 17-14 overall and all but out of contention for an NCAA Tournament invite, not many folks outside of Raleigh believed Kevin Keatts stood any chance to achieve any meaningful postseason success with his seventh Wolfpack squad.
Rewind to Nov. 1, 2023, and there were those who were mightily concerned about Keatts' eventual ACC Tournament champion and Final Four roster following the Wolfpack's too-close-for-comfort 89-79 home exhibition win over the Division II Mount Olive Trojans.
One could surmise that Keatts is cautious not to show all his cards too early. Maybe he even prefers to sneak up on powerhouse programs as an underdog.
But judging by the 52-year-old's opening statement to the media after his 2024-25 NC State basketball squad relinquished a 19-point halftime lead and barely hung on to defeat the visiting Division II Lees-McRae Bobcats, 79-75, in the Wolfpack's final preseason tune-up on Wednesday night, perhaps Keatts purposefully stacked the deck against his bunch:
"Alright, guys, that was our last dress rehearsal. And I think we can learn a lot from our secret scrimmage [against South Carolina]. We can also learn a lot from our last 20 minutes [against Lees-McRae].
"OK, I thought we did a really good job in our first 20 minutes. Second half, I started big guys against small guys. And we came out, and we turned the ball over three straight times. It's a lot that we can learn from this.
"As crazy as this sounds, I would much rather have this game than have a 40-point win because I don't get a chance to see guys be able to react, and who's going to make free throws, and who's going to be good at the end.
"I reminded our guys of this, and I'll remind you guys of this too: last year, Mount Olive was 89-79. And we're ACC champs.
"So, I played 11 guys. I didn't call one timeout until the end. I just wanted the guys to play through some different stuff. I could have stopped a couple runs. But I wanted our guys to figure it out. And then, we would get better for it. And so, I like it. Now, we've got their attention.
"A couple of things we gotta clean up, I thought we fouled too much. And it's weird because we had too many offensive fouls also. We've talked about [Brandon Huntley-Hatfield] and those guys: it's a little tougher when you're playing against smaller guys. If it's a big versus big, typically, they don't call those things. But they did.
"But this is it now. I mean, we've got to take off tomorrow, and we're gonna prepare Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and man, we're into a new season. And I'm excited about it.
"I think we've got a lot to look forward to and a lot to build on."
NC State basketball, looking to reach the NCAA Tournament three years in a row for the first time under Kevin Keatts' command, embarks on its 2024-25 regular season when the USC Upstate Spartans arrive in the Lenovo Center to face the Wolfpack at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network Extra).
