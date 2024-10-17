NC State Basketball Pro Tallies First Field Goals in Preseason
After spending his first two seasons as a pro on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, 2020-22 NC State basketball bucket-getter Dereon Seabron didn't garner much interest as a free agent over the summer. Even so, the 24-year-old Virginia native joined the Detroit Pistons for preseason action by signing an Exhibit 10 deal a month ago.
In his first appearance for the Pistons, Friday's 109-91 road win over the Phoenix Suns, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound Seabron received only four minutes off the bench. His stat line from that contest was blank outside of his 1-for-2 clip at the foul line.
On Wednesday night, though, Seabron enjoyed a slightly increased role in Detroit's 108-92 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was on the floor for 10 minutes, finishing with six points and one assist while shooting 3-for-3 from the field.
Dereon Seabron, who went undrafted in 2022 after averaging a team-high 17.3 points per contest as a sophomore starter in the NC State basketball backcourt, played in only 11 regular season games between his two campaigns in New Orleans.
He and the Pistons completed their preseason slate with a 3-2 record.
It's unknown where Seabron will spend the 2024-25 season, perhaps suiting up for the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
