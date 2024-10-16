Kevin Garnett Mistook NC State Basketball Legend for Son of All-Star
Hall of Fame forward and 2008 Boston Celtics champion Kevin Garnett recently welcomed retired 17-year NBA big man and two-time All-Star Zach Randolph on his KG Certified podcast. During their sitdown, Garnett mentioned DJ Burns, pointing out that he originally figured the NC State basketball treasure must be Randolph's child.
Garnett noted the obviously similarities, both in overall appearance and on-court repertoire, between the 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns and Randolph, who ultimately trimmed his 6-foot-9 frame down to a listed 250 pounds.
"When I first saw him do anything, I thought that was your son," Garnett said to Randolph about Burns. "I was like, Zach got a son?...You sure that ain't your son? He look just like you, play like you. And it's effective in today's game.
"I like the kid too, man."
Randolph concurred.
"I like his touch too," Randolph told Garnett. "He's got a touch...He done transformed his body. The kid look good, bruh."
Burns went undrafted after providing unforgettable moments galore in March en route to the NC State basketball program's first ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance since the 1980s. But he's already routinely wowing crowds and teammates as a star-attraction bruiser for the Goyang Sono Skygunners in the Korean Basketball League.
The Skygunners' regular season tips off this weekend.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.