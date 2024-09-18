All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Product Lands NBA Opportunity in Detroit

A recent two-year NC State basketball guard has inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Dereon Seabron
NC State basketball guard Dereon Seabron / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that former NC State basketball bucket-getter Dereon Seabron has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons, the franchise that finished with an NBA-worst 14-68 record last season.

ALSO READ: NC State Great Auditioning for NBA Team Alongside Former Tar Heel

There's no guarantee the deal will equate to anything more than Seabron's participation in Pistons training camp early next month. Even so, it means that the 6-foot-7, 180-pound shooting guard continues to draw interest from the NBA despite seeing action in only 11 games between his first two years in the league.

He spent those seasons on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 1.6 points in only 6.1 minutes per outing.

The 24-year-old Seabron, who did not hear his name at the 2022 NBA Draft after foregoing his last two years of college eligibility, is still just over two years removed from his 2021-22 ACC Most Improved Player campaign as an NC State basketball sophomore. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors that season, averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals across his 35.8 minutes per game as a full-time starter.

After becoming a free agent this summer, Seabron suited up for the Chicago Bulls at the Las Vegas NBA 2K25 Summer League in July.

Perhaps his time in Detroit will amount to more than just a brief stay.

ALSO READ: NC State Social Media Introduces Rookie 'Competitor'

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball