NC State Basketball Product Lands NBA Opportunity in Detroit
On Tuesday night, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that former NC State basketball bucket-getter Dereon Seabron has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons, the franchise that finished with an NBA-worst 14-68 record last season.
ALSO READ: NC State Great Auditioning for NBA Team Alongside Former Tar Heel
There's no guarantee the deal will equate to anything more than Seabron's participation in Pistons training camp early next month. Even so, it means that the 6-foot-7, 180-pound shooting guard continues to draw interest from the NBA despite seeing action in only 11 games between his first two years in the league.
He spent those seasons on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 1.6 points in only 6.1 minutes per outing.
The 24-year-old Seabron, who did not hear his name at the 2022 NBA Draft after foregoing his last two years of college eligibility, is still just over two years removed from his 2021-22 ACC Most Improved Player campaign as an NC State basketball sophomore. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors that season, averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals across his 35.8 minutes per game as a full-time starter.
After becoming a free agent this summer, Seabron suited up for the Chicago Bulls at the Las Vegas NBA 2K25 Summer League in July.
Perhaps his time in Detroit will amount to more than just a brief stay.
ALSO READ: NC State Social Media Introduces Rookie 'Competitor'
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.