NC State Basketball Program Introduces Rookie 'Competitor'

Bryce Heard has the tools to potentially be a key member of the NC State basketball rotation right away.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In late July, roughly a month before the start of the fall semester in Raleigh, Chicago native Bryce Heard announced both his commitment to NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his reclassification from 2025 to 2024. The 6-foot-5, 170-pound backcourt weapon arrived on campus last month ranking No. 109 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

This week, the Wolfpack's social media team introduced him to the NC State fanbase via the following post with a "Competitor" theme:

"The process of me coming early was really a tough one," Heard notes in the video. "Just coming off a state championship [with Homewood-Flossmoor High School], it was kind of hard leaving that. But I think we have a great staff here [at NC State]. We have a great plan, and everything aligned for me to come early and, you know, get the ball rolling...

"I'm a two-way player. I can get out there defensively and get buckets honestly. So, I'm just a two-way player who's willing to do anything that coach asks me to do...Bryce Heard is somebody who's a competitor all day, somebody that just does not like to lose. That's just the biggest thing: I just don't like to lose. So, big competitor."

Bryce Heard is one of three four-star guards in the 2024 NC State basketball class, along with Paul McNeil and Trey Parker.

Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball team tips off its 2024-25 regular season campaign at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 4.

