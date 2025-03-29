Double-Double Machine on NC State Basketball Portal Radar
It seems nowadays when proven producers enter the transfer portal, at least a dozen schools are in contact with any given player almost immediately. For some, such as Jamichael Stillwell, the list ends up growing to a few dozen. And now, it looks as though the NC State basketball recruiters are hoping that they can come out on top of that long list.
Early Friday, the Portal Report revealed that Stillwell, a transfer from the Milwaukee Panthers, has heard from a number of programs, with NC State and a few others getting involved a little bit later than the rest.
Auburn, Memphis, San Diego State, UCF, and the Wolfpack are the latest teams to express interest in the 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior forward.
In his first year at the Division I level, Stillwell excelled as a full-time starter for the Panthers, averaging a double-double with 13.0 points and 10.7 rebounds. Plus, he chipped in 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
A laundry list of other schools reached out initially, including Butler, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Dayton, DePaul, Florida State, George Washington, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State, Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, and Wisconsin.
Jamichael Stillwell could provide a dependable source of scoring and rebounding for a Wolfpack team that first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade guarantees will compete at the top of the ACC.
