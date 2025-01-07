NC State Basketball Remains in Hot Pursuit of Top-Shelf Shooting Guard
Beyond their two early signees in the 2025 recruiting cycle, chances are NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew will turn to the transfer portal come spring to fill any holes on next season's roster. Meanwhile, though, the Wolfpack recruiters continue to have eyes on two years down the road as they prioritize a few heralded preps on the 2026 trail.
One such prime NC State basketball target is Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) shooting guard JJ Andrews, whose mother, Janetta Heggins Andrews, hails from Rowan County and played at Western Carolina.
On Monday, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star told On3's Joe Tipton that six programs stand out as the most active in his recruitment. That list includes the Wolfpack, along with Arkansas, LSU, Marquette, Missouri, and Oklahoma.
As Tipton noted, Andrews has already visited NC State, Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri, and in February, he'll tour Marquette and Oklahoma.
Andrews, a physical playmaker with an expanding repertoire, currently ranks No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, down five spots since he landed an offer from Kevin Keatts & Co. back in late July. He checks in at No. 4 among shooting guards in the cycle and No. 1 in Arkansas.
Although JJ Andrews hasn't provided a timeline for his decision, his packed visit slate suggests he may be ahead of schedule compared to many other coveted high school juniors.
