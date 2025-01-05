All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Among Most Active for Top North Carolina Recruit

The NC State basketball staff entered the Cole Cloer sweepstakes well over a year ago.

Caldwell Academy (N.C.) forward Cole Cloer, the top-ranked North Carolina prep in the 2026 cycle, picked up an offer from the NC State basketball program on his 16th birthday in September 2023. Kevin Keatts and his crew have been in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-7, 195-pound four-star ever since.

And Cloer recently listed the Wolfpack among the 12 most active suitors in his recruitment. The others he mentioned to League Ready include three more in-state hopefuls from the ACC in UNC, Duke, and Wake Forest, along with Louisville, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, LSU, Georgetown, and Ohio State.

While the list by no means constitutes his finalists, it's a sign that mutual interest remains between the coaches in Raleigh and Cloer, who grew up in Hillsborough, N.C., before transferring to Caldwell Academy in Greensboro.

Cole Cloer, who visited the Wolfpack and Tar Heels last year, checks in at No. 28 overall and No. 11 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He's one of five active NC State basketball targets on the 2026 trail. That wishlist also features Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) four-star guard JJ Andrews and three centers in Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star Sam Funches, John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star Latrell Allmond, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star Cody Peck.

Matt Giles
