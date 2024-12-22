All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Rebounds From Kansas Game With Confident Display

Rider never posed a threat to the NC State basketball squad, and the Wolfpack entered its break with positive vibes.

The NC State basketball starters took a couple of minutes to find their rhythm against the visiting Rider Broncs (4-9, 0-2 MAAC) in the Lenovo Center on Saturday afternoon. But once Kevin Keatts' bunch heated up, there was no letting off the gas, as the Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC) notched a 89-63 victory.

After Rider jumped out to a 3-0 lead, NC State answered with a fully in-sync 35-8 run before also closing out the half on a tear, entering the break with a 52-23 advantage.

Keatts employed a slightly deeper rotation in the second half, allowing more bench players a chance to further develop in live action.

Wolfpack senior guard Jayden Taylor recorded a game-high 16 points in only 24 minutes as a starter. He shot 5-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 from three, and 3-for-5 at the charity stripe, adding two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

As a unit, the Wolfpack shot 55.8 percent from the field, 35.0 percent beyond the arc on 20 attempts, and 24-for-34 at the foul line. And the home team outperformed the visitors in the assist department, 21-9.

State went 7-4 across its now-complete non-conference slate. All but one of the losses came away from home, and two of the defeats were at the hands of ranked opponents, most recently a 75-60 setback at the then-No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 14.

Now, NC State basketball has over a week off before hitting the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon ET (ESPN2). Keatts' Wolfpack don't play in Raleigh again until the Notre Dame Fighting Irish arrive on Jan. 8.

