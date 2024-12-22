NC State Basketball Rebounds From Kansas Game With Confident Display
The NC State basketball starters took a couple of minutes to find their rhythm against the visiting Rider Broncs (4-9, 0-2 MAAC) in the Lenovo Center on Saturday afternoon. But once Kevin Keatts' bunch heated up, there was no letting off the gas, as the Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC) notched a 89-63 victory.
ALSO READ: NC State Great Leads Lions to Ironic Tournament Title
After Rider jumped out to a 3-0 lead, NC State answered with a fully in-sync 35-8 run before also closing out the half on a tear, entering the break with a 52-23 advantage.
Keatts employed a slightly deeper rotation in the second half, allowing more bench players a chance to further develop in live action.
Wolfpack senior guard Jayden Taylor recorded a game-high 16 points in only 24 minutes as a starter. He shot 5-for-7 from the field, 3-for-4 from three, and 3-for-5 at the charity stripe, adding two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
As a unit, the Wolfpack shot 55.8 percent from the field, 35.0 percent beyond the arc on 20 attempts, and 24-for-34 at the foul line. And the home team outperformed the visitors in the assist department, 21-9.
State went 7-4 across its now-complete non-conference slate. All but one of the losses came away from home, and two of the defeats were at the hands of ranked opponents, most recently a 75-60 setback at the then-No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks on Dec. 14.
Now, NC State basketball has over a week off before hitting the road to battle the Virginia Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at noon ET (ESPN2). Keatts' Wolfpack don't play in Raleigh again until the Notre Dame Fighting Irish arrive on Jan. 8.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.