NC State Basketball Great Leads Lincoln to Ironic Tournament Victory

NC State basketball treasure Julius Hodge is off to an encouraging start as a first-year head coach.

NC State basketball guard Julius Hodge
NC State basketball guard Julius Hodge / Grant Halverson-Imagn Images
First-year Lincoln Lions head coach and former NC State basketball star Julius Hodge improved to 7-5 via his squad's 78-70 win over Kentucky State on Friday. With the victory in Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena, the Lions (7-5, 2-0 CIAA) captured the Chris Paul HBCU Classic crown.

Of course, the tournament title is ironic in light of Julius Hodge's heated ACC rivalry with Chris Paul in the early 2000s, culminating in Paul's punch to Hodge's crotch during a clash in Raleigh.

After taking home the hardware on Friday, the 41-year-old Hodge gave a shoutout to the Chris Paul Family Foundation for hosting the event:

And in the following post 30 minutes later, Hodge summarized his "Discipline, Accountability, Respect, Perseverance" message to his team:

A three-time All-ACC performer and the 2003-04 ACC Player of the Year under former NC State basketball head coach Herb Sendek, Hodge made his debut as a head coach against former ACC foe Duke. His Lions fell to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils, 107-56, in an exhibition bout in Cameron Indoor Stadium two months ago.

Julius Hodge and his Lincoln Lions are now gearing up for a road bout against Livingstone in Salisbury, N.C., at 4 p.m. ET Sunday. It'll be Lincoln's second trip to North Carolina in the regular season, as the Lions prevailed at Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte on Monday.

