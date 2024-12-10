NC State Basketball Reenters Top 100 in NET Rankings
Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad fell outside the top 100 in the NET Rankings, a metric used to evaluate NCAA Tournament hopefuls, following its consecutive losses to the Purdue Boilermakers, BYU Cougars, and Texas Longhorns. But the Wolfpack is back inside the top 100 after defeating the visiting Florida State Seminoles, 84-74, in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
NC State now appears at No. 92 overall and No. 9 among ACC teams. The other nine from the conference inside the top 100 are the Duke Blue Devils at No. 4, Clemson Tigers at No. 11, Pitt Panthers at No. 16, SMU Mustangs at No. 40, UNC Tar Heels at No. 42, Louisville Cardinals at No. 62, Stanford Cardinal at No. 73, Florida State at No. 81, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 96.
Keatts and his Pack, 6-1 at home and 0-2 in neutral settings, have an opportunity to boost their stock considerably this week.
After hosting the Coppin State Eagles (0-10, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) in Reynolds Coliseum at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network Extra), they will head to Lawrence, Kan., to square off against the blueblood Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
Kansas dropped from No. 1 to No. 10 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll and currently sits No. 17 in the NET Rankings.
