All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Now Reportedly Eyeing Division II Transfer

The first-year NC State basketball recruiting team is constructing a roster by looking for winners at just about every level.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Wade has left no stone unturned as he continues to build his inaugural NC State basketball roster. His efforts include bringing over a couple of his former players from McNeese State, as well as exploring high-major transfers, uncommitted 2025 recruits, and hidden gems elsewhere.

ALSO READ: NC State on Early Watch for Former Alabama Forward Jarin Stevenson

The Wolfpack has been linked to JUCO transfers. And now, Wade and his cohorts have reportedly reached out to a top Division II talent likely to make the jump to Division I.

On Wednesday, The Portal Report reported that the NC State basketball staff has been on a Zoom call with Lincoln Memorial transfer guard Wes Enis.

A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, Enis spent two years at Lincoln Memorial, where he excelled to the tune of winning South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year honors before averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as a full-time starter last season, connecting on 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

In addition to the Wolfpack, Enis has completed Zoom calls with DePaul, Iowa, Minnesota, South Florida, and West Virginia.

NC State basketball boasts transfer pledges from Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, both following Will Wade from McNeese State.

ALSO READ: Former Michigan State Guard Tre Holloman Schedules NC State Visit

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball