NC State Basketball Now Reportedly Eyeing Division II Transfer
Will Wade has left no stone unturned as he continues to build his inaugural NC State basketball roster. His efforts include bringing over a couple of his former players from McNeese State, as well as exploring high-major transfers, uncommitted 2025 recruits, and hidden gems elsewhere.
The Wolfpack has been linked to JUCO transfers. And now, Wade and his cohorts have reportedly reached out to a top Division II talent likely to make the jump to Division I.
On Wednesday, The Portal Report reported that the NC State basketball staff has been on a Zoom call with Lincoln Memorial transfer guard Wes Enis.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore, Enis spent two years at Lincoln Memorial, where he excelled to the tune of winning South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year honors before averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as a full-time starter last season, connecting on 41.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.
In addition to the Wolfpack, Enis has completed Zoom calls with DePaul, Iowa, Minnesota, South Florida, and West Virginia.
NC State basketball boasts transfer pledges from Alyn Breed and Quadir Copeland, both following Will Wade from McNeese State.
