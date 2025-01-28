NC State Basketball Rookie Gets 'Holy Smokes' Reaction From Duke Coach
Despite delivering 13 points in 20 minutes on the floor in a win over Coastal Carolina back on Nov. 13, the outing remains the only time NC State basketball freshman Trey Parker has seen that much playing time in a contest. Now, one would think the 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard, a seldom-used reserve in ACC play, earned an uptick in action via his road effort versus Duke on Monday night.
Across 18 minutes off the bench, Parker put a scare into the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC), both in helping the Wolfpack (9-11, 2-7 ACC) build a 35-22 lead late in the first half and in keeping NC State within striking distance over the final 14 minutes in the second half after ending Duke's 19-0 run.
Granted, Parker's career-high 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-4 clip from deep, weren't enough to prevent the Pack's fifth straight defeat. Ultimately, NC State left Durham with a 74-64 loss to the Blue Devils, whose 14-game winning streak is the longest in the country.
Nonetheless, the lift on Parker's unorthodox jumpers and his zippy moves clearly caught Jon Scheyer's powerful Duke squad by surprise.
"He didn't change [the game] a little bit," the third-year Blue Devil head coach said about Trey Parker in his postgame presser. "He changed it a lot.
"Holy smokes, man. I mean, he was quick, and the way he was shooting it, you know, it's a little bit different.
"And their strength has been attacking the basket and playing in the paint — and midrange and pullups and all that. And tonight, they were banging in threes. So, I thought then, we got too spread. So then, they started driving us again.
"But he's quick. He's good. I was really impressed with what he did tonight — very good player."
