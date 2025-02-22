All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Rookie Comes Out Hot in First Career Start

The NC State basketball squad jumped out to an early lead thanks to Paul McNeil.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Paul McNeil
NC State basketball guard Paul McNeil / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Entering the NC State basketball home game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7, 11-4 ACC) in the Lenovo Center on Saturday afternoon, Wolfpack freshman Paul McNeil was averaging only 2.9 points per game.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard, a former four-star prep from Rockingham, N.C., almost doubled that amount in the first 64 seconds alone in what was his first start for the Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC), as he replaced NC State's top scorer, Marcus Hill, in the lineup.

McNeil, who has averaged only 6.1 minutes across his 19 appearances under Kevin Keatts, delivered a tip-in bucket on the Wolfpack's first possession. On the next trip down 30 seconds later, he splashed a three versus the then-scoreless Demon Deacons.

And McNeil's hot hand was contagious, at least for a minute. NC State senior guards Michael O'Connell and Dontrez Styles responded to the "Paul McNeil" chants with threes of their own to give the Wolfpack an 11-0 advantage just over three minutes into the contest.

At the time of this article's publishing, McNeil had five points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero turnovers across 10 minutes of action. The Wolfpack led, 17-16, with 9:45 to play in the first half.

