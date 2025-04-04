NC State Basketball Now Out of Running for Powerful Transfer
When one-year Milwaukee star Jamichael Stillwell entered the transfer portal toward the end of last week, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff wasted little time expressing interest in the talented forward.
ALSO READ: NC State Hosts West Coast Sharpshooter Tyler Harris
However, it appears the Wolfpack is no longer an option for Stillwell, as NC State is absent from the top six that he revealed this week.
Stillwell told College Basketball Content that he's now down to Memphis, Oklahoma, UCF, Virginia, West Virginia, and Xavier.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound bruiser was one of the premier rebounders in the country across his first year at the Division I level, averaging 10.7 rebounds while also delivering 13.0 points and 1.3 steals per game for the Panthers.
His decision to not include the Wolfpack in the homestretch of his transfer recruitment might have contributed to Wade & Co. looking elsewhere for top-tier options to fill spots in the NC State basketball frontcourt next season.
As things stand, the projected 2025-26 Wolfpack roster consists of only five players, with the tallest member currently set to be a 6-foot-8 incoming freshman in four-star Zymicah Wilkins.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.