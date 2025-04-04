All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Now Out of Running for Powerful Transfer

The NC State basketball program did not wind up on the six-team shortlist for former Milwaukee forward Jamichael Stillwell.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images
In this story:

When one-year Milwaukee star Jamichael Stillwell entered the transfer portal toward the end of last week, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff wasted little time expressing interest in the talented forward.

ALSO READ: NC State Hosts West Coast Sharpshooter Tyler Harris

However, it appears the Wolfpack is no longer an option for Stillwell, as NC State is absent from the top six that he revealed this week.

Stillwell told College Basketball Content that he's now down to Memphis, Oklahoma, UCF, Virginia, West Virginia, and Xavier.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound bruiser was one of the premier rebounders in the country across his first year at the Division I level, averaging 10.7 rebounds while also delivering 13.0 points and 1.3 steals per game for the Panthers.

His decision to not include the Wolfpack in the homestretch of his transfer recruitment might have contributed to Wade & Co. looking elsewhere for top-tier options to fill spots in the NC State basketball frontcourt next season.

As things stand, the projected 2025-26 Wolfpack roster consists of only five players, with the tallest member currently set to be a 6-foot-8 incoming freshman in four-star Zymicah Wilkins.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball