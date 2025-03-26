Will Wade Unmoved By NC State Basketball Program's 'Bully Neighbors'
While the NC State basketball program has a storied and rich history, there's no doubt that the Wolfpack has fallen behind its nearby neighbors and in-state rivals over the last 30-plus years.
But as newly minted Wolfpack head coach Will Wade made sure to point out in his introductory press conference in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon, the hope is the Duke and UNC supremacy over NC State on Tobacco Road won't last much longer.
The 42-year-old Wade made a point to call out what he described as “bully neighbors” as he was unveiled to NC State basketball fans as the 21st head coach in program history.
His full quote was as follows:
"The ACC is one of the premier basketball conferences in the country. We've got to hold up our end of the bargain. For ACC basketball to be good, NC State basketball has to be good. I know we've got some bully neighbors, but we're not worried about them.
"We want them to turn around and be chasing us."
Evidently, Wade is hoping to send a message to both Duke and UNC, with eyes on becoming the top dog in The Triangle over two of the sports’ premier bluebloods.
The Wolfpack has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances since 2010, including last year’s improbable run to the Final Four. Meanwhile, UNC has 13 appearances and one national title in that span, with Duke posting 14 appearances and two national titles.
