Two NC State Basketball Signees Tumble in Rankings
When Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) shooting guard RJ Greer put his NC State basketball commitment in ink during the November signing period, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound heralded sharpshooter was a four-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports. At the time, he stacked up at No. 105 overall among the nation's high school seniors.
Two months later, as of 247Sports' latest update this week, Greer has slid to No. 160 and three-star status. Moreover, his composite ranking has dropped to No. 172, sitting 47 notches below the lowest-ranked four-star in the cycle.
"He's a high-IQ player," Keatts said about Greer in November. "You can tell he's a coach's son. He can score the ball on all three levels, but is definitely a high-level shooter right now. He's a winner...I think he's a great fit for our system."
As for the Wolfpack's other early 2025 signee, Christ School (N.C.) big man Zymicah Wilkins checked in at No. 80, per 247Sports, a week before he committed to Keatts & Co. back in September. By the time the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder signed his NC State basketball financial agreement back in November, he had fallen to No. 115 overall.
Now, while he still has four stars by his name, Wilkins appears at No. 119 among his peers, albeit No. 73 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"I think he has a very high ceiling for what he can become as a basketball player," Keatts noted about Wilkins after he made his pledge official. "He can play with power down low, but there is also finesse to his game...Like RJ, he's a state champion...Mikey is a great young man and a wonderful addition to our locker room."
Together, Zymicah Wilkins and RJ Greer comprise the No. 49-ranked 2025 recruiting class. It ranks No. 10 in the ACC.
