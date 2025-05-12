NC State Basketball Staff Eyes Lively Shooting Guard
Chambers High School (N.C.) four-star Markus Kerr visited the NC State basketball program back in September 2023. But he never reported an offer from then-Wolfpack leader Kevin Keatts.
Now, less than two months into NC State's Will Wade era, the new staff in Raleigh is one of four schools "heating up the recruiting" for the 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior shooting guard, BIG SHOTS reported after talking to Kerr this week. The others that have reached out often of late are Virginia, Auburn, and Mississippi State.
An explosive scorer and budding overall prospect starring for Team United on the Nike EYBL circuit, Markus Kerr currently stacks up at No. 117 overall, No. 17 among shooting guards, and No. 5 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He's reported only about a dozen offers. However, that list includes several programs between the ACC and SEC, including Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.
Just last week, the first-year NC State basketball recruiting team officially targeted at least one 2026 prep in international wing Aaron Ekwere.
The Wolfpack hasn't landed its first 2026 prize, neither under Kevin Keatts nor Will Wade. It's still early in the cycle, though.
