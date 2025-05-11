NC State Basketball Pro DJ Horne Erupts in Germany
NC State basketball alum DJ Horne is still playing his first season as a professional. As a season-long contributor for MLP Academics Heidelberg (17-14) in the German first division Basketball Bundesliga league, the leading scorer of the Wolfpack's 2023-24 Final Four squad has been a consistent bucket-getter.
ALSO READ: Another Name to Know on NC State Recruiting Radar
But across a four-game losing streak leading up to this week's 102-85 win over Wuerzburg, the 24-year-old Horne was relatively cold, combining for only 27 points while shooting 4-for-22 from three.
It's safe to say Horne responded in a major way to his first consecutive performances with single-digit point totals this season. He did so via a career-high scoring effort in the bounceback victory.
The Raleigh native, who spent two seasons apiece at Illinois State and Arizona State before joining the NC State basketball program in 2023 for his fifth college campaign, finished with 28 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and only one turnover in 33 minutes on the court. He shot 11-for-23 from the field, 5-for-12 beyond the arc, and 1-for-1 at the line.
Through 29 outings, DJ Horne is now averaging 14.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.