Former NC State Basketball Star DJ Burns Heating Up Overseas
NC State basketball treasure DJ Burns is in his first season as a pro after helping to fuel the all-heart 2023-24 squad's epic ACC Tournament title and underdog journey to the Final Four under then-11th-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound forward went undrafted and headed to South Korea to join the Goyang Sono Skygunners for his rookie campaign in the Korean Basketball League.
Despite scoring 18 points in the Skygunners' season opener on Oct. 20, Burns saw his playing time instantly drop. The 24-year-old from Rock Hill, S.C., reached double-digit minutes in only four the team's next nine outings, coming up short of double-digit points in each of those contests.
Now, though, it appears Goyang Sono (5-11) is calling Burns' number more and more often.
Across the past six outings, he's averaged 22.7 minutes while posting 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
As a fifth-year collegian and in his second year with the Wolfpack last season, Burns averaged 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. He earned ACC Tournament MVP honors and ensured State's first trip to the Final Four in 41 years by delivering 29 points on 13-for-19 shooting in a 76-64 upset win over Duke in their Elite Eight clash in Dallas.
So, DJ Burns' production in his most recent six-game stretch is on par with what he delivered as an NC State basketball centerpiece.
