NC State Basketball Team 'Has Not Taken Step Back'
Just a few weeks removed from almost losing to Division II Lees-McRae in a preseason home game, NC State basketball is now 4-0 after comfortably defeating Colgate, 72-49, in the Lenovo Center on Monday night. That victory followed the Wolfpack's wire-to-wire wins in back-to-back outings.
While State has yet to square off against high-major opponents, it's worth noting that Colgate has earned four straight NCAA Tournament bids. And there's no doubt the Pack is making strides as the program's newcomers and veterans continue to gel and polish their arsenals.
Despite a few setbacks in the injury department, encouraging signs abound in Raleigh, most recently in the form of senior forward Ben Middlebrooks' turbocharged performance in tallying 19 points, four rebounds, one assists, two steals, and three blocks against Colgate.
In Kevin Keatts' opening statement to the media following the blowout, the eighth-year NC State head coach summarized what he's enjoyed about the Wolfpack's efforts two weeks into the regular season:
"Give our guys a lot of credit. I thought we were locked in defensively. You know, we hadn't held a team under 50 points since 2021. And I thought our guys came out with a lot of energy and did some really good things.
"It's a game that you can see your team kind of growing in. This is a team that we played that has been to four NCAA Tournaments and has won their conference. This one may not seem as big right now, but it'll pay off in March.
"But I thought our guys were completely locked in.
"Ben had three great days of practice leading to this, where he just played with tremendous energy. And it's always good to see you get rewarded on gameday for how you practice...
"I'm happy with where we are. This team is getting better per game, per practice, and that's good.
"Like, we haven't taken a step back. And I really like that part about us."
The competition soon heats up, as the Wolfpack is just over a week from heading to the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif., beginning with a revenge opportunity against No. 6-ranked Purdue, the program that ended the 2023-24 NC State basketball campaign in the Final Four.
First, Kevin Keatts and his bunch are gearing up for a home game against William & Mary at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.