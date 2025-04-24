NC State Basketball Transfer Interest Announces Commitment Elsewhere
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his crew were among several programs to exhibit interest in Jaiden Glover, the former St. John's reserve guard's agent informed CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein earlier this week. But just over a week after formally entering the transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound New York native has already shut down his recruitment.
ALSO READ: NC State Now Trending for Transfer Talent Colt Langdon
Late Wednesday night, Jaiden Glover revealed his commitment to the Saint Joseph's Hawks.
Glover also heard from Kentucky, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech, St. Bonaventure, Creighton, and several others before pledging allegiance to seventh-year Saint Joseph's head coach Billy Lange and his staff.
After arriving at St. John's as a four-star prospect ranking No. 55 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Jaiden Glover experienced an injury-riddled freshman campaign with the Red Storm. He averaged 2.2 points in 6.4 minutes across his 22 appearances.
Meanwhile, the NC State basketball recruiters appear to be on the verge of adding to their three-deep transfer haul, as one-year Butler forward Colt Langdon's recent official visit with the Wolfpack led to multiple insiders forecasting Will Wade & Co. to prevail in that portal battle.
ALSO READ: Ex-Wolfpack Talent Dennis Parker Jr. Joins Highlanders
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball offseason updates.