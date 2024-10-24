NC State Basketball Treasure Heating Up in Germany
Earlier this week, for the first time across NC State basketball product DJ Horne's first five games with MLP Academics Heidelberg of the German first division Basketball Bundesliga league, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound sizzling bucket-getter led the team in scoring.
ALSO READ: NC State Great TJ Warren Could Rejoin Knicks Before Long
Albeit in a 95-76 loss to Bunn, dropping Heidelberg to 3-2 this season, Horne finished with a season-high 19 points. He shot 7-for-13 from the field, 4-for-7 beyond the arc, and 1-for-1 at the foul line.
The 23-year-old zippy guard from Raleigh, undrafted in late June despite his team-leading 16.9 points per game for an epic 2023-24 NC State basketball squad that captured the ACC Tournament crown and reached the Final Four in thrilling fashion, has tallied double-digit points in all but one of Heidelberg's outings.
Horne, who pledged allegiance to Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts last year following two seasons apiece at Illinois State and Arizona State, is now averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals over 24.6 minutes per game. He's shooting an impressive 44.0 percent from three and 90.9 percent at the charity stripe.
In addition to landing on the All-ACC Third Team last season, DJ Horne boosted his prowess in March to the tune of All-ACC Tournament First Team and NCAA Tournament All-South Region accolades.
ALSO READ: Top-Ranked Recruit CJ Rosser Attracts Nearby NC State Program
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more updates on former Wolfpack standouts and other NC State basketball news.