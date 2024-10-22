Top-Ranked Recruit Attracts Nearby NC State Basketball Program
CJ Rosser, a long-limbed forward exhibiting potential galore, is only a sophomore at Northern Nash High School in Rocky Mount, N.C., just under 60 miles from the NC State basketball coaches. Now, given his proximity to Raleigh, it's no surprise that, per 247Sports' Dushawn London, Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack recruiters have recently made the trip to check out the 6-foot-8, 195-pound five-star.
Naturally, NC State's blueblood neighbors on Tobacco Road, UNC and Duke, have also put eyes on Rosser in Northern Nash practice action.
Meanwhile, 247Sports hasn't placed a ranking under the budding talent's name. Of course, as London explained in summarizing Rosser's packed-with-upside repertoire, that's only because the site has yet to formally stack up the nation's 2027 prospects:
"[He] projects towards the top of the class. Rosser already has tremendous length and versatility at 6-foot-8. He is already very skilled, can shoot the ball and impact the game. He has tons of room to improve and build on his frame as he starts his sophomore year."
According to Rivals' initial 2027 rankings, Rosser indeed sits in the top spot among his peers.
He's racked up early offers from three ACC schools in Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. His other notable suitors include Texas A&M, Michigan, Cincinnati, Southern Cal, TCU, and Maryland.
Meanwhile, no 2027 recruits have reported offers from NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts, UNC's Hubert Davis, or Duke's Jon Scheyer. One would think CJ Rosser is squarely on the radars as a top candidate to land on the eventual wishlists in Raleigh, Chapel Hill, and Durham.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.