NC State Basketball Treasure Continues to Sizzle in G League
Former NC State basketball sensation TJ Warren refuses to slow down in his full-on pursuit of a return to the NBA. Starring for the Westchester Knicks in the G League, the 31-year-old from Durham, N.C., has now scored over 20 points in all but one of the team's seven games this season.
On Friday night, Warren tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block, albeit in a 114-112 home loss to the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. The 2013-14 ACC Player of the Year shot 11-for-20 from the field, 1-for-4 from downtown, and 0-for-1 at the charity stripe across his 34 minutes on the floor.
TJ Warren currently ranks No. 4 in the G League with his 25.9 points per game. He's also chipping in 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.4 steals, shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 34.0 percent from three, and 71.4 percent at the line.
Meanwhile, the Westchester Knicks sit No. 4 in the eight-team East standings at 4-3 overall. Next up is another bout against the visiting Go-Go (6-3) at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.
Warren has been under contract with an NBA franchise in every previous season since hearing his name No. 14 overall at the 2014 NBA Draft following his two-year NC State basketball campaign. While there's no guarantee he'll end up on an NBA roster at some point this season, one would think the New York Knicks must like what they're seeing from the veteran pro.
He's played 385 NBA regular season games, averaging a career 14.3 points and 3.9 boards.
