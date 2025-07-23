NC State Players That Need to Step Up on Defense Next Season
The biggest question about this North Carolina State Wolfpack football team revolves around its defensive side of the ball. The Wolfpack defense last season struggled in a lot of different areas. And if they do not have a much improved defense next season, it can be another long season for the Wolfpack. The defense wants to win games for this team next season and help the offense as well.
The Wolfpack welcomes in a new defensive coordinator this season in DJ Eliot. Eliot has extensive experience in college football. He knows how to get a defense playing better football and will have this Wolfpack defense ready to play and compete next season.
He comes in after spending last season at Baylor University as a Senior Analyst. He is looking to give the Wolfpack a trusted play caller and someone who knows how to get things in the right direction for a defense.
The challenge for the defense is going to be how they play under a new play caller. A lot of things change when a new coach, especially a new play caller, joins. The verbiage of how they run things changes as well. The defense is going to have to build that chemistry not only with their teammates but also with Eliot. But with Eliot, he will play into the strengths of his players.
Some players will need to step up next season as well. They have a lot of holes in important positions, but those can be answered before the start of the season. It is going to be interesting to see what the Wolfpack defense looks like when they kick off the season next month.
"A key reason why is potentially Caden Fordham. If Caden Fordham makes that leap that they were expecting last season before the injury, did not really become that guy early on in the season for them," said Cory Smith on CBS Sports. "He really needs to make that leap."
"And another guy that I think, that he has heard a ton about throughout the offseason, JJ Johnson at the safety spot. They lost a lot when it comes down to the secondary ... They really need somebody to step up when it comes to the safety position. You bring over JJ Johnson. A guy who was All-Conference at Georgia State. He comes over to NC State and only has one year left to prove himself ... Somebody they will lean on going into the season."