All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Treasures Become Teammates Again

One of this summer's TBT contenders features an unforgettable pair of NC State basketball champions.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball
NC State basketball / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this month, NC State basketball great DJ Burns agreed to play for Team Challenge ALS in this summer's TBT. At the time, the rest of the roster included only a handful of other locked-in pieces, none of much significance to the average Wolfpack enthusiast.

ALSO READ: In-State Wolfpack Recruiting Target Decides to Transfer

Now, though, Burns' upcoming participation in the single-elimination tournament is considerably more intriguing, as he'll be teaming up with the legendary 2023-24 NC State basketball squad's co-star, DJ Horne.

On Monday afternoon, TBT confirmed Horne's decision to join Burns on Challenge ALS, noting in the following social media post that the Wolfpack's "dynamic duo is BACK TOGETHER AGAIN!"

The bulk of the six-round tourney takes place across eight sites during the second half of July. It culminates in the championship bout on August 3.

Burns and Horne, who famously powered the Wolfpack to a 2024 ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance, begin their journey together with No. 3 seed Challenge ALS in a first-round matchup against No. 6 seed Austin's Own (Texas alumni) on July 18.

Should Challenge ALS advance, the group will face either No. 2 seed Aftershock (Wichita State alumni) or No. 7 seed No Excuses two nights later, televised on FS1.

Last season, DJ Burns and DJ Horne spent their first professional campaigns overseas in South Korea and Germany, respectively.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball