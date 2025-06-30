NC State Basketball Treasures Become Teammates Again
Earlier this month, NC State basketball great DJ Burns agreed to play for Team Challenge ALS in this summer's TBT. At the time, the rest of the roster included only a handful of other locked-in pieces, none of much significance to the average Wolfpack enthusiast.
Now, though, Burns' upcoming participation in the single-elimination tournament is considerably more intriguing, as he'll be teaming up with the legendary 2023-24 NC State basketball squad's co-star, DJ Horne.
On Monday afternoon, TBT confirmed Horne's decision to join Burns on Challenge ALS, noting in the following social media post that the Wolfpack's "dynamic duo is BACK TOGETHER AGAIN!"
The bulk of the six-round tourney takes place across eight sites during the second half of July. It culminates in the championship bout on August 3.
Burns and Horne, who famously powered the Wolfpack to a 2024 ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance, begin their journey together with No. 3 seed Challenge ALS in a first-round matchup against No. 6 seed Austin's Own (Texas alumni) on July 18.
Should Challenge ALS advance, the group will face either No. 2 seed Aftershock (Wichita State alumni) or No. 7 seed No Excuses two nights later, televised on FS1.
Last season, DJ Burns and DJ Horne spent their first professional campaigns overseas in South Korea and Germany, respectively.
