NC State Basketball Reportedly Down to Two Candidates for Head Coach

NC State basketball is considering proven winner Will Wade and former Wolfpack talent Justin Gainey.

Matt Giles

Former NC State basketball guard Justin Gainey
Former NC State basketball guard Justin Gainey / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The frontrunners to become the next NC State basketball head coach appear to be McNeese State's Will Wade and Tennessee's associate head coach in former beloved Wolfpack guard Justin Gainey. Kevin Keatts was fired on Sunday morning following his eighth season at the helm in Raleigh.

On Thursday afternoon, OG Media's Joe Giglio reported that NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan has now already met with both Wade and Gainey.

"The money/collective side has pushed hard for Will Wade," Giglio noted on social media about NC State's pursuit of the 42-year-old. "That is their choice and have made it known to Boo.

"Boo has talked to Justin Gainey and that would be his choice."

Gainey, 47, has spent time as an assistant at Elon, Appalachian State, Santa Clara, Arizona, Marquette, and Tennessee. However, the gritty 1996-00 Wolfpack starter has no experience as a head coach.

Whichever route the NC State basketball program ends up taking, it would be wise to have someone in place sooner rather than later.

After all, as teams see their seasons come to an end across the country, players are already entering the transfer portal and eyeing landing spots. And as it stands, the 2025-26 Wolfpack roster outlook is far from bright, needing all the help it can get following the massive letdown in the form of the 2024-25 NC State basketball squad's 12-19 record.

