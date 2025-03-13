All Wolfpack

One 2023-24 NC State Basketball Player Earns Return to NCAA Tournament

Ex-NC State basketball guard Kam Woods is the top scorer for the Big Dance-bound Robert Morris team.

Matt Giles

Former NC State basketball guard Kam Woods
Former NC State basketball guard Kam Woods / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kam Woods played 13 games as a 2023-24 NC State basketball reserve. But the one-year Wolfpack talent, a transfer from North Carolina A&T following a season at Troy, didn't log any minutes across the group's epic NCAA Tournament journey ending in the Final Four.

ALSO READ: Fired NC State Coach Shows Support for UNCW

Now, several days after NC State's 2024-25 campaign ended without even a trip to the ACC Tournament and resulted in the announced firing of head coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday morning, Woods and the Robert Morris Colonials have punched their ticket to the Big Dance.

The Colonials (26-8, 15-5 Horizon) defeated the Youngstown State Penguins, 89-78, in Tuesday's Horizon League Tournament championship clash. Thanks in part to Woods' all-around production, the program secured its first NCAA Tournament automatic invite since 2015.

After tallying 23 points across 45 minutes in Monday's semifinal overtime win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, the 23-year-old Kam Woods played all 40 minutes against the Penguins. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

And the Alabama native, who rarely saw meaningful minutes off the Wolfpack bench last season, took home the Horizon League Tournament MVP hardware.

Exhausting his final year of eligibility, Woods is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for a Robert Morris squad that also won the conference's regular season title.

As an NC State basketball junior, he scored in only four games.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball