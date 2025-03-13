One 2023-24 NC State Basketball Player Earns Return to NCAA Tournament
Kam Woods played 13 games as a 2023-24 NC State basketball reserve. But the one-year Wolfpack talent, a transfer from North Carolina A&T following a season at Troy, didn't log any minutes across the group's epic NCAA Tournament journey ending in the Final Four.
ALSO READ: Fired NC State Coach Shows Support for UNCW
Now, several days after NC State's 2024-25 campaign ended without even a trip to the ACC Tournament and resulted in the announced firing of head coach Kevin Keatts on Sunday morning, Woods and the Robert Morris Colonials have punched their ticket to the Big Dance.
The Colonials (26-8, 15-5 Horizon) defeated the Youngstown State Penguins, 89-78, in Tuesday's Horizon League Tournament championship clash. Thanks in part to Woods' all-around production, the program secured its first NCAA Tournament automatic invite since 2015.
After tallying 23 points across 45 minutes in Monday's semifinal overtime win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, the 23-year-old Kam Woods played all 40 minutes against the Penguins. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
And the Alabama native, who rarely saw meaningful minutes off the Wolfpack bench last season, took home the Horizon League Tournament MVP hardware.
Exhausting his final year of eligibility, Woods is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for a Robert Morris squad that also won the conference's regular season title.
As an NC State basketball junior, he scored in only four games.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.