NC State Basketball Coach Search: Will Wade Explains Current Mindset
In the eyes of many Wolfpack faithful on social media, McNeese State's Will Wade is the candidate of choice when it comes to the active NC State basketball search for a new head coach. The 42-year-old has won over 70 percent of his games across a combined 11 years leading four programs.
And thanks to his Cowboys' 63-54 victory over Lamar in the Southland Tournament championship bout on Wednesday night, Wade has now secured at least two NCAA Tournament invites at three different schools.
McNeese State fans chanted "One more year" after watching him guide the Cowboys to a second conference title in as many years at the helm. Afterward, he noted to the media that his focus remains on his team but hinted he may be in contact with other suitors this week:
"I'm just appreciative of all of our fans...We'll see what happens in the future...
"Forget all that. We've got another week with this group. And I want to go win a game or two [in the NCAA Tournament], hopefully, and we'll do it another week. This team wasn't very together at the beginning of the year. We were really, really bad. We had some problems. And to see this team come together...We're all enjoying each other. We're having a blast. I mean, that's just being real...
"All that stuff in the future, we'll see what happens. I'm excited about what we've got right now. And I want to keep this going, and my focus...has been to get McNeese to the NCAA Tournament — get these guys to the NCAA Tournament. There hasn't been one minute that we've spent on any of that auxiliary stuff in the last two or three days.
"Now, I may have to deal with some stuff tomorrow or Friday or whenever. We're off.
"But when it gets back Saturday and we're practicing, it is about McNeese and winning. And so, that's the No. 1 thing. This place has been too good to me. This place has been too good to our players for us to shortchange this thing one second..."
NC State basketball parted ways with Kevin Keatts on Sunday following his disappointing eighth season in Raleigh.
