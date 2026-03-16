3 Ways the Wolfpack Can Beat the Longhorns

DAYTON, Ohio — The NCAA Tournament is here and NC State is right in the mix with the other 67 teams in the field, all competing for a chance at March glory. The Wolfpack starts its journey just outside of the main bracket, beginning the tournament at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, against fellow No. 11 seed Texas.

It's a rare first-round rematch in the NCAA Tournament, as the Wolfpack faced the Longhorns back on Nov. 27 at the Southwest Maui Invitational, with Texas outlasting the Pack in a 102-97 shootout. Will Wade and NC State are different at this point in the season, but it won't be an easy matchup in Dayton. How can the Wolfpack get it done in the First Four for a shot at six-seed BYU?

Improve the defense massively

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the November matchup, NC State's defense failed to contain the Texas shooters. The Longhorns shot just 34.9% from 3-point range throughout the season, but feasted on the switch-centric Wolfpack defense in Maui. Sean Miller's team buried 16 triples on the Pack on 32 attempts, with four different players burying three or more 3-point shots.

Wade's defense never improved significantly over the course of the year and still struggled with 3-point shooters and perimeter defense. However, slowing down the Longhorns and their perimeter scorers is crucial to securing a win in the First Four. The Wolfpack likely won't drop into the zone defense with the consistency it did against opponents like Duke and Pittsburgh.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Texas finished the season with the 13th-best adjusted offensive efficiency rating in the country, according to KenPom. Forcing the Longhorns to play in a game in the 70s would benefit the Wolfpack, which is capable of winning tight games if the shots are falling. Strong efforts from Terrance Arceneaux, Matt Able and Quadir Copeland on the defensive end could make the difference.

Get Darrion Williams going

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) passes the ball past Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Gr¸nloh (17) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When NC State constructed its roster ahead of the 2025-26 season, one of the guiding principles was to find players with significant NCAA Tournament experience. The crown jewel of the transfer class was senior forward Darrion Williams , who made a name for himself during Texas Tech's run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Williams didn't live up to many of the lofty expectations during the season.

Still, this is a player who averaged 21 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games with the Red Raiders during March Madness a season ago. The Wolfpack staff struggled to keep Williams firing on cylinders consistently, but the streaky forward showed flashes of greatness throughout the regular season. If he's on point against the Longhorns, NC State will be in much better shape.

Embrace the Madness

Feb 28, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Back in 2011, Wade was an assistant for Shaka Smart at VCU, which began that season's NCAA Tournament in Dayton at the First Four. The Rams rode the wave all the way to the Final Four that season, only to lose to Butler. Finding a way to channel some of that magic is near the top of Wade's to-do list.

"I mentioned it to the team tonight, last time we were in Dayton, good things happened," Wade said on Selection Sunday. "It's all about preparing for Texas and trying to put our best foot forward. Get the first win and you can get the wind behind your sails and get a little momentum."