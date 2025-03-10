NC State Basketball: Uncomfortable Time to Air Legendary Story
At 7 p.m. ET Monday, the ACC Network will air "WHY NOT BOTH! The Story of NC State's 2024 Season" — less than 36 hours after the NC State basketball program parted ways with eighth-year head coach Kevin Keatts following the Wolfpack's utterly disappointing 2024-25 campaign.
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach 'Entering Portal' After Getting Fired
NC State finished 12-19 overall and No. 16 in the conference standings with a 5-15 mark, thereby failing to even qualify for this week's ACC Tournament in Charlotte's Spectrum Center.
So, instead of building excitement, the ACC Network's feature on Keatts' unforgettable group of Wolfpack, who captured the program's first ACC Tournament crown since 1987 by winning five games in five days as a massive underdog and tallied State's first Final Four appearance since 1983, may more so serve as a reminder of the program's complete inability to build on the momentum.
And given the mass entries into the transfer portal that typically follow a head coach's firing, it's quite possible that not a single player from the 2023-24 NC State basketball squad will be on the new head coach's 2025-26 Wolfpack roster. The search for a new leader is currently underway in Raleigh.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball and football news.