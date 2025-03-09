All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball: Kevin Keatts 'Entering Portal' After Getting Fired

The NC State basketball program is moving on from its first Final Four head coach in over 40 years.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
As of Sunday morning, 2024 ACC Tournament champion and Final Four head coach Kevin Keatts is no longer the NC State basketball leader. Wolfpack director of athletics Boo Corrigan relieved the 52-year-old of his duties.

Keatts, who posted a 151-113 overall record and finished 69-84 in ACC action across his eight seasons at the helm, released the following statement on Sunday morning:

"The last eight years have been a dream come true, and I will always cherish my time being a part of the Raleigh community. I want to thank Debbie Yow for giving me this tremendous opportunity to lead the Wolfpack back to the top of the ACC. Her leadership and vision brought so many great coaches to NC State.

"I am extremely proud of what we accomplished during my time here. Prior to my first season, the NCAA informed us that we were being investigated due to the actions of the prior staff. We were able to guide the program through five years of investigations and penalties and came out on the other side with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, and for the first time in 37 and 40 years, an ACC Championships and a trip to the Final Four.

"As we enter this new era of college sports, I wholeheartedly believe that I am leaving the program in better position to succeed than when I started — and that the basketball program will continue to thrive when supported to the level necessary to compete.

"Finally, thank you to all the players, assistant coaches, managers, staff and supporters that joined my family and I on this journey.

"I am officially entering the portal."

