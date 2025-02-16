NC State Basketball Wake-Up Call Powers 'Same Page' Commitment
Evidently, NC State basketball players heard some honest truths from Kevin Keatts in between Wednesday night's 91-66 home loss to the Louisville Cardinals and Saturday afternoon's long-awaited win, 70-62, coming against the Boston College Eagles.
Speaking to the media on Saturday, the eighth-year NC State head coach recounted his message and provided insight after watching his Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) respond in positive fashion to snap its nine-game losing streak:
"I challenged them a little bit. You know, I just wanted to see what type of guys I've had in my locker room. And I think — to a man — no one took anything personal.
"They all were committed...We looked at it as we have seven regular season games, and you start by taking one at a time...
"We locked in. Everybody's on the same page. I even let them talk to each other, and kind of holding each other accountable, for what we were not doing. Sometimes, when you lose a game, it wakes you up a little bit.
"And we have lost a few of them. But most of them, we've been in the game. The Louisville game woke us up because we just didn't like the way the separation was."
NC State basketball now has a few to gear up for its rivalry road clash against the UNC Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).
