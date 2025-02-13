NC State Basketball Head Coach Kevin Keatts Reminds Folks of Banners
On Wednesday night, 11 months to the date after the program began an epic nine-game winning streak that led to a historic ACC Tournament crown and Cinderella Final Four dance, Kevin Keatts' follow-up NC State basketball squad tallied its ninth straight loss.
In the 91-66 home defeat at the hands of the Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC), the 2024-25 NC State Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC) posed little threat. No, the Pack fell behind early in the contest and trailed by 13 points or more throughout the second half, ultimately allowing a season-worst 91 points.
Speaking to the media afterward, Keatts didn't shy away from an opportunity to remind fans of all the good times that appeared seemingly out of nowhere last March:
"We're fighting. We didn't have our best performance tonight. If as a fan, if you're disappointed, how do you think the guys who work extremely hard every day [feel]? You know, we're busting our butt every day.
"And let's not forget one thing now. We did hang a banner — two of them. That hadn't happened in 37 and 40 years. So, let's have some respect for that part of it.
"Understand that we might not be having a good season, but we've done some pretty good things here. So, you know, I think that's enough for people to understand that anything is possible. And what has happened, and what we've delivered, is pretty doggone good.
"We don't like the results [this season]. But I'm not going to quit on any situation..."
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack, now in a three-way tie with the Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes at the bottom of the ACC standings, look to prevent their skid from reaching the double-digit mark when they host Boston College (10-14, 2-11 ACC) at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
