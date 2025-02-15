Three NC State Basketball Champs Return to Raleigh
NC State basketball treasures DJ Burns, DJ Horne, and Casey Morsell are in Raleigh this weekend. And all three appeared in the Lenovo Center on Saturday afternoon to support Kevin Keatts' eighth batch of Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC).
The NC State basketball social media team posted the following snapshot of the trio sitting courtside:
Horne, Burns, and Morsell were three of the top four scorers for a 2023-24 Wolfpack squad that captured the program's first ACC Tournament crown since 1987 and reached NC State's first Final Four since 1983. The third-leading scorer was Jayden Taylor, now a senior in Raleigh.
As first-year professionals, Horne and Burns are playing overseas in Germany and South Korea, respectively. Meanwhile, Morsell is using his basketball expertise as an ACC Network Extra analyst.
At the time of this article's publishing, NC State led Boston College at the half, 44-29.
