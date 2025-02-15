All Wolfpack

Three NC State Basketball Champs Return to Raleigh

The most important pieces to the 2023-24 NC State basketball successes showed up for the Wolfpack's game against Boston College.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball forward DJ Burns
NC State basketball forward DJ Burns / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

NC State basketball treasures DJ Burns, DJ Horne, and Casey Morsell are in Raleigh this weekend. And all three appeared in the Lenovo Center on Saturday afternoon to support Kevin Keatts' eighth batch of Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC) against the Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC).

ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Kevin Keatts Reminds Folks of Banners

The NC State basketball social media team posted the following snapshot of the trio sitting courtside:

Horne, Burns, and Morsell were three of the top four scorers for a 2023-24 Wolfpack squad that captured the program's first ACC Tournament crown since 1987 and reached NC State's first Final Four since 1983. The third-leading scorer was Jayden Taylor, now a senior in Raleigh.

As first-year professionals, Horne and Burns are playing overseas in Germany and South Korea, respectively. Meanwhile, Morsell is using his basketball expertise as an ACC Network Extra analyst.

At the time of this article's publishing, NC State led Boston College at the half, 44-29.

RANKED LATE-SEASON NC STATE WOLFPACK ON SI REPORT CARDS:

1. Marcus Hill

2. Jayden Taylor

3. Dontrez Styles

4. Trey Parker

5. Ben Middlebrooks

6. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

7. Michael O'Connell

8. Ismael Diouf

9. Paul McNeil

10. Dennis Parker Jr.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball