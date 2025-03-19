Former NC State Basketball Player Preparing for Third Straight NCAAT
La Salle didn't reach the NCAA Tournament across Jack Clark's three seasons with the Explorers after the Pennsylvania native entered college as a mere two-star prospect back in the 2018 recruiting cycle. But he's been part of March Madness in all three campaigns since, debuting with three points and 10 rebounds in the 2022-23 NC State basketball team's Round of 64 loss to Creighton.
Clark transferred following that season in Raleigh. Even so, the 6-foot-10, 215-pound versatile forward returned to the Big Dance last year, recording his first three NCAA Tournament victories before he and the then-No. 6 seed Clemson Tigers saw their statement come to an end at the hands of the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight.
Now, gearing up for his third straight NCAA Tournament, Jack Clark is a full-time starter and veteran force for the No. 11 seed VCU Rams (28-6). He's averaging 9.6 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per contest.
The 25-year-old Clark aims to improve his individual March Madness record to 4-2 when the Rams square off against the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars (24-9) for their East Regional Round of 64 clash in Denver at 4:05 p.m. ET Thursday (TNT).
Should the Rams advance, they'll face either No. 3 seed Wisconsin or No. 14 seed Montana on Saturday.
