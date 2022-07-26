Skip to main content
NC State finalizes non-conference schedule

NC State finalizes non-conference schedule

NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

© Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

During November and December, NC State will play 11 non-conference games, beginning Monday, November 7, when Austin Peay visits PNC Arena in Raleigh. 

The games come quickly, as the Wolfpack hosts local schools Campbell (November 11) and Elon (November 19) with a home game against FIU (November 15) in-between. 

The Wolfpack will then travel to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis during the week of Thanksgiving. NCSU will be joined by Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin.

After the holiday, NC State has a three-game homestand. William & Mary, who won handily in Raleigh in the 2015-16 season opener, will face the Pack on November 30. Furman will close out the home portion of the Pack's non-conference schedule when the Paladins visit PNC on December 13. Those contests sandwich the annual Heritage Game on December 6 when NCSU welcomes Coppin State to Valvano Arena inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The final non-conference game of the regular season will be at the United Center in Chicago on December 17 when NC State takes on SEC foe Vanderbilt. 

Dates for the 20-game ACC schedule will be released at a later date. NC State has home-and-home matchups with Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, and Wake Forest.

Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh will travel to Raleigh for their only regular season contests against the Wolfpack, while NCSU will battle Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech on the road in 2023. 

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).

USATSI_17346351 (1)
Basketball

NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

By Rob McLamb57 seconds ago
USATSI_16973000
Football

NC State's Thomas and Moore make Butkus Watch List

By Rob McLamb1 hour ago
IMG_4874
Football

Ranking NC State's quarterbacks

By Rob McLamb23 hours ago
IMG_4897
Football

NC State's Thomas Remembers Charles Johnson

By Rob McLambJul 23, 2022
IMG_4874
Football

Devin Leary discusses NC State and his career

By Rob McLambJul 22, 2022
IMG_4896
Football

Doeren discusses Pack's non-conference schedule

By All-Wolfpack StaffJul 21, 2022
wes moore pre acc tourney 1
Basketball

Pack's slate for 2022-23 is complete

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsJul 20, 2022
100320 NC St.vsPitt Dave Doeren
Football

Bold Predictions: 2022 NC State football

By Rob McLambJul 20, 2022
USATSI_16971704
Football

Leary named to Maxwell Award watch list

By All-Wolfpack StaffJul 19, 2022