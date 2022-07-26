NC State's men's basketball program has finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

During November and December, NC State will play 11 non-conference games, beginning Monday, November 7, when Austin Peay visits PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The games come quickly, as the Wolfpack hosts local schools Campbell (November 11) and Elon (November 19) with a home game against FIU (November 15) in-between.

The Wolfpack will then travel to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis during the week of Thanksgiving. NCSU will be joined by Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin.

After the holiday, NC State has a three-game homestand. William & Mary, who won handily in Raleigh in the 2015-16 season opener, will face the Pack on November 30. Furman will close out the home portion of the Pack's non-conference schedule when the Paladins visit PNC on December 13. Those contests sandwich the annual Heritage Game on December 6 when NCSU welcomes Coppin State to Valvano Arena inside Reynolds Coliseum.

The final non-conference game of the regular season will be at the United Center in Chicago on December 17 when NC State takes on SEC foe Vanderbilt.

Dates for the 20-game ACC schedule will be released at a later date. NC State has home-and-home matchups with Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, and Wake Forest.

Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh will travel to Raleigh for their only regular season contests against the Wolfpack, while NCSU will battle Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech on the road in 2023.

