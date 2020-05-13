AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

ACC Reportedly Returning to Nonconference Hoop Openers in 2020-21

Brett Friedlander

ACC commissioner John Swofford openly admitted that the decision to begin the 2019-20 basketball season with conference matchups was made specifically to help boost ratings for the new ACC Network.

It was a scheduling philosophy that may have been popular with those watching at home on television, but was never fully embraced by a majority of the league's coaches.

"It’s just a money grab,” Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, never one to hold back his opinion, said after his team's opening night loss to Virginia.

NC State's Kevin Keatts was a little more diplomatic, though equally as unhappy, in part because two of his best players were unavailable for the Wolfpack's opener against Georgia Tech -- a game it lost in overtime.

Apparently, Keatts, Boeheim and the rest of their fellow ACC coaches won't have to worry about the early conference matchups this season.

According to a report by CBS Sports college basketball writer Jon Rothstein, the conference is scrapping the idea for the 2020-21 season.

Rothstein did indicate, however, indicate that the ACC still plans to play conference games in December -- a virtual necessity now that it has gone to a 20-game league schedule.

Swofford, speaking at the ACC's Operation Basketball event in Charlotte last fall, said that he favors a season opening event "to start the basketball season in a way that it deserves and that really grabs fans' attention ... right out of the chute."

But he added that at least for now, the idea of opening night conference matchups was only a one-year experiment.

"We'll experience it and then talk about it," he said, "and then move forward from there."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Won't Mandate Uniform Return to Sports, Mark Emmert Says

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Swiney's One-Hit Wonder

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 7: Nick Swiney's masterful 1-hit shutout in Minnesota. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA revamps college basketball NET ranking metric

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Gets New Number With Titans

Larrell Murchison wore No. 92 during his college career at NC State, but because that was already taken on his new team, the Tennessee Titans, the recent fifth-round NFL draft pick has been issued a new number. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Six Wolfpack Teams Honored for Academic Achievement

NC State's women's cross-country, track and field, swimming and diving, women's golf, gymnastics and volleyball teams were among the 1,380 Division I programs nationwide to earn APR Public Recognition Awards fom the NCAA for acheving top scores in the classroom. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Games Featured on ACC Football Re-Broadcasts

Three football games involving NC State are among the 28 to be re-broadcast by the ACC over the next six weeks during a series on the conference's YouTube channel. Two of them are games Wolfpack fans won't want to miss. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack in Top Six For 5-Star Women's Hoop Prospect

NC State is still in the running for five-star women's basketball prospect Jessica Timmons after the North Mecklenburg High School star narrowed her college choices down to a final six. Read more

Brett Friedlander

TE prospect Miles Campbell discusse his finalists, including NC State

Brett Friedlander

Top Ten of 2019-20: Hooking the 'Horns

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the #NCState's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 8: the men's tennis team's 5-4 upset of defending national champion Texas. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Remembering Tracy D'Errico ...

Brett Friedlander