TJ Warren Goes for 50 in NBA Bubble Debut

Apparently, life in the bubble agrees with T.J. Warren.

Playing in his first game for the Indiana Pacers since entering the NBA's isolation zone in Orlando, Fla, known as "the bubble," the former NC State star erupted for a career-high 53 points to lead his team to a 127-121 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Warren went 20 of 29 from the floor with nine three-pointers while making all four of his free throw attempts to easily surpass his previous NBA best of 40 points, set while he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.

He also had four rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

The 2014 ACC Player of the Year punctuated his record-setting performance with a contested three-pointer from the top of the circle to seal the victory.

While Warren started the game hot, hitting for 19 points in the first quarter, he was even better late -- scoring 12 of his points in the final four minutes to help the Pacers (40-26) move ahead of the Sixers (39-27) into the fifth seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Although his 53 points were only the third-highest total in Pacers history -- bettered by Reggie Miller's 57 points against the Charlotte Hornets on April 28, 1992 and Jermaine O'Neal's 55 in 2015, Warren did set several team records with his performance.



His 20 field goals and nine three-pointers both tied Pacers single-game records.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC