Fired NC State Basketball Head Coach Supports UNCW
Just two days after getting fired as NC State basketball head coach following his eighth season at the helm, Kevin Keatts was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night to attend the championship game of the CAA Tournament, a battle between his former school, UNC Wilmington, and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
The UNCW Seahawks prevailed, 76-72, ensuring their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the program achieved that feat in each of the last two seasons of Keatts' three years at the school (2014-17).
Afterward, as captured in the following post from Mid-Major Madness, the Seahawks (27-7, 14-4 CAA) invited Keatts down to the court to take part in their championship celebration:
There's no telling what's next for Kevin Keatts' coaching career. But it's clear the 52-year-old still thinks highly of the UNC Wilmington basketball program.
Keatts finished 72-28 in 100 games as the Seahawks' leader. Across eight years as NC State basketball head coach, including his 12-19 mark this season after orchestrating a miraculous run to the Final Four last go-round, the Virginia native posted a 151-113 overall record and logged three NCAA Tournament bids.
