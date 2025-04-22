All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Battle Cavaliers for Transfer From Final Four Team

The NC State basketball program now appears to be a leading suitor for three-year Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer target Terrance Arceneaux
NC State basketball transfer target Terrance Arceneaux / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
NC State basketball is a contender in the Terrance Arceneaux sweepstakes. The transfer wing, an important piece to the rotation for a 2024-25 Houston Cougars squad that finished 35-5 overall and played in the national title bout two weeks ago, may well be seriously considering just the Wolfpack and another ACC program in the Virginia Cavaliers.

"It looks like it's gonna be NC State or Virginia for Terrance Arceneaux," The Field of 68 college basketball insider Jeff Goodman noted this week.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound redshirt sophomore, a native of Beaumont, Texas, is currently on an official visit with the Cavaliers.

Across three seasons as a versatile weapon off the bench for the Cougars, Terrance Arceneaux averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field, 29.7 percent beyond the arc, and 64.0 percent at the charity stripe.

Albeit slightly, his scoring average and shooting percentages improved from one year to the next at Houston.

Thus far, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and the Wolfpack have constructed a three-deep transfer haul. The group features a pair of Wade's former McNeese State players in guards Quadir Copeland and Alyn Breed, along with former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman.

