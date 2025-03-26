Two-Year NC State Basketball Guard Looking for Opportunity Elsewhere
With the transfer portal officially opening for business on Monday morning, hundreds of players from across the country have already entered their names with hopes of finding better situations to continue their playing careers.
ALSO READ: NC State Veteran Big Man Seeking Transfer Despite Zero Eligibility
NC State basketball has already experienced such moves first hand, with members of last year’s roster announcing plans to depart Raleigh in the past few days while looking for new opportunities elsewhere.
On Tuesday, 247Sprts’ Travis Branham reported that NC State reserve guard Dennis Parker Jr. has entered the transfer portal after two years as a member of the Wolfpack program.
A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Parker had a sizable role as a freshman before falling into a strict reserve-only role in his second season under Kevin Keatts.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while playing just 12.3 minutes per contest as a sophomore. He started 12 games as a freshman.
As things stand, NC State has numerous spots to fill in constructing next year’s roster. With the introductory presser in the books, first-year Wolfpack head coach Will Wade should be hard at work fleshing out the future of the program.
ALSO READ: New NC State Head Coach Will Wade Exhibiting Interest in Transfer