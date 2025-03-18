All Wolfpack

Potential Threat to NC State Basketball Pursuit of Will Wade

NC State basketball might not be the 42-year-old's most attractive option should his McNeese squad extend its stay in the Big Dance.

Matt Giles

As odd as it may sound, NC State basketball enthusiasts who fully favor Will Wade in the Wolfpack's search for its next head coach should seriously consider cheering against his No. 12 seed McNeese State Cowboys (27-6) in the NCAA Tournament. If not, those fans could, in effect, be rooting for their own disappointment.

Wade has delivered a winning campaign in each of his 11 seasons as a head coach, currently boasting a 253-106 overall record (70.5 percent) between stints at Chattanooga, VCU, LSU, and McNeese State.

However, national interest in Wade's leadership is limited to an extent due to concerns regarding the recruiting-related penalties he picked up at LSU paired with the fact he hasn't recorded a win in six NCAA Tournament appearances.

But again, Wade has a March Madness opportunity to boost his stock considerably in this year's coaching carousel, beginning with the Cowboys' Midwest Regional Round of 64 battle versus his alma mater, No. 5 seed Clemson (27-6), in Providence, R.I., at 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday (truTV).

A victory over the Tigers alone could be enough to demand legit consideration from other programs with coaching vacancies. That's not to mention any NBA interest.

Chatter suggests NC State basketball decision-makers are progressing smoothly in courting their reported No. 1 choice. Even so, it's understandable if Wolfpack pessimists can't help but worry about what might happen if, ironically, the McNeese State Cowboys become this year's featured Cinderella after the then-No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack donned that crown all the way to the 2024 Final Four.

