Major NC State Basketball Recruit Talks Decision Timeline
The NC State basketball staff hasn't secured an official visit from Marshall High School (Va.) junior center Latrell Allmond. However, the Wolfpack hosted him for an unofficial visit earlier this summer. And there's no doubt Kevin Keatts and his crew, who extended their offer roughly two years ago, remain legitimate contenders in the 6-foot-8, 225-pound four-star's recruitment.
Plus, it sounds like there's a long way to go before Allmond chooses a college.
“I would say that around this time next year I will probably have a pretty good idea where I'm going to be going to school," Allmond, who rose 10 spots this week to No. 34 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, recently told On3's Jamie Shaw. "I'm going to be looking for a school that is going to allow me to go in there and grow and develop. I want to play for a coach who is going to allow me to be me and not try to change me into something I'm not.
"Trust is the big thing for me. Because playing for a coach that you trust, you can just go out there and play hard. My ultimate goal is to go to the NBA, so I want to play for a coach I trust and where I can have the opportunity to earn a starting spot early."
Earlier this week, Rivals' Rob Cassidy surveyed the Latrell Allmond sweepstakes, noting the powerful post weapon's upcoming visits with Tennessee, Rutgers, VCU, and Oklahoma yet pointing out why NC State is squarely among the suitors to watch:
"An official visit to NC State has not been scheduled at this time, but the Wolfpack coaching staff hosted Allmond for multiple unofficial visits, so one may spin up in the future. The fact that Allmond is close with current NC State guard and former high school teammate Dennis Parker Jr., is worth noting as well."
Allmond is one of six on NC State basketball's 2026 wishlist.
