Projected NC State Basketball Starters for Will Wade's Debut

The 2025-26 NC State basketball roster is starting to garner a bit more respect from national media.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball transfer signee Terrance Arceneaux
NC State basketball transfer signee Terrance Arceneaux / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As of the update to Jon Rothstein's ROTHSTEIN 45 on Monday morning, the first NC State basketball roster under Will Wade's command has cracked the national college basketball expert's list of top teams for next season. That said, the Wolfpack appears last in that group at No. 45 overall.

Rothstein projects Wade, who still has a few spots to fill on his 2025-26 Wolfpack roster, to roll out the following starters come early November: senior guard Tre Holloman (transfer from Michigan State), senior guard Terrance Arceneaux (Houston), senior guard Quadir Copeland (McNeese State), junior forward Jerry Deng (Florida State), and freshman forward Zymicah Wilkins.

The forecasted bench in Rothstein's eyes includes another of Wade's former McNeese State players in redshirt senior guard Alyn Breed, along with freshman guard Matt Able, sophomore guard Paul McNeil, redshirt freshman forward Colt Langdon (Butler), and freshman center Paul Mbiya.

NC State basketball is one of six ACC programs in the latest ROTHSTEIN 45, along with No. 8 Duke, No. 15 Louisville, No. 26 UNC, No. 29 Miami, and No. 44 Notre Dame.

